CILEX mourns the passing of Nick Hanning, trailblazer and first CILEX Lawyer appointed as Recorder

Nick was a former CILEX president and played a crucial role in advancing the rights of chartered legal executives, helping to bring them to parity with solicitors and barristers. He was one of the first to become a partner in a solicitors' firm and one of the first CILEX Advocates, further breaking new ground in the profession. He was appointed as a Deputy District Judge in 2020 and, in 2023, made history as the first CILEX Lawyer to be appointed a Recorder after changes to the law allowed suitably qualified CILEX Lawyers to apply for higher judicial positions.

CILEX President Yanthé Richardson paid tribute to Nick, saying: "Nick exemplified the best of CILEX—his professional achievements, his commitment to pro bono work, and most of all, his kindness and willingness to help others. He was a true ambassador for the potential of a CILEX qualification and will be deeply missed by the legal community."

Nick was known for his expertise in employment, discrimination, and occupational health law, particularly in cases involving work-related psychiatric injury. He was a key figure in the landmark House of Lords case Majrowski v Guy's and St Thomas's NHS Trust, which established the principle of vicarious liability under the Protection from Harassment Act 1997.

Throughout his career, Nick also made significant contributions to legal governance, serving as a member of the CILEX Council, President of CILEX, and a professional member of the board of CILEx Regulation. He was a long-time supporter of pro bono work, chairing the South West Legal Support Trust and serving as chair of the CILEx Pro Bono Trust.

Nick Hanning leaves behind a legacy of dedication, advocacy, and service to the legal profession, particularly in promoting access to justice. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.