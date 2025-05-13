The Law Society of England and Wales is currently grappling with the implications of the Privy Council’s recent approval of amendments to the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives' (CILEX) Royal Charter. President Richard Atkinson has voiced significant opposition, articulating apprehensions about the proposed regulation of CILEX members by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). He proclaimed that “we have repeatedly opposed the regulation of Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX) members by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), due to the negative impact it will have on consumers, the wider public interest and the regulatory objectives.” Such regulation, Atkinson warns, could potentially cloud the already confusing legal landscape for consumers.

At the heart of the controversy lies the newly introduced title of CILEX Chartered Paralegal, marking a notable shift in the recognition of paralegals as a distinct profession. This new status aims to not only formalise their role but also to outline a progressive career pathway for those who have demonstrated extensive legal knowledge. CILEX asserts that the introduction of this title “simply adds another layer of confusion and complexity for consumers” when they engage in legal matters. This concern is compounded by recent research suggesting that the common perception of the term 'lawyer' predominantly refers to solicitors and barristers, making it “misleading to use it as a description of Legal Executives.”

As CILEX moves to enhance the standing of paralegals, it has also unveiled a public register that allows consumers and employers to verify the credentials of CILEX Paralegals and CILEX Chartered Paralegals. This initiative aims to bolster public confidence in legal services, with CILEX evoking the perception of ‘chartered’ status, which carries credibility. CILEX President Yanthé Richardson elaborated on the significance of this development, stating that “this is a significant step to support people who have built careers in the legal profession in non-traditional ways.”

However, Atkinson remains cautious, arguing that these developments may divert the SRA's focus away from pressing issues, particularly its duties to regulate the solicitor profession adeptly. The Law Society's president noted that, “these changes will cause consumer confusion, as it will be less clear which profession is which." Such challenges could be especially problematic for vulnerable clients facing complex legal issues

While the CILEX Chartered Paralegal status is positioned at Level 5 on the Regulated Qualifications Framework, equivalent to a foundation degree, there are provisions for less experienced paralegals as well. The introduction of such classifications by CILEX could potentially uplift the standards within the legal profession. Nevertheless, critics like Atkinson caution that clarity in legal title and function remains paramount for consumer protection. As both organisations navigate these changes, the implications for consumers and legal professionals alike will require close scrutiny in the coming months