CILEX appoints incoming chair as new president takes up the reins

The Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX) has announced Eileen Milner as the incoming Chair and Yanthé Richardson as the new President. Eileen Milner will assume her role in January 2025, succeeding Professor Chris Bones, who significantly advanced CILEX's initiatives during his tenure. Milner brings extensive experience from her roles in public service and the commercial sector, and she aims to build on CILEX's progress in enhancing the role and status of CILEX lawyers.

Milner stated, "Taking on the role of CILEX Chair is both an honour and a responsibility I take very seriously. It is an opportunity to build on the significant progress CILEX has made under the chairmanship of Professor Chris Bones which has been founded on seeking to ensure that the public benefit mission of the organisation is fulfilled through further strengthening the role and status of CILEX lawyers in our legal landscape."

Yanthé Richardson, a principal director at Foot Anstey, begins her term as CILEX President. She aims to support CILEX members in their careers and inspire future generations of legal professionals. Richardson emphasized the importance of achieving equality of opportunity and efficient regulation, saying, "CILEX lawyers are achieving amazing things... I want to see more firms like mine where there are no barriers for CILEX lawyers."

The CILEX board has also appointed five new non-executive directors, including Candice Thorpe, Lucy Winskell, Maura Sullivan, Steve Chantry, and Tim McIntyre Bhatty, each chairing various committees to further CILEX's mission.