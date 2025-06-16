In an important development for Church Court Chambers, the chambers has announced the appointment of Claire Anderson as Chief Executive, marking a significant step in the evolution of its leadership structure. Claire, a highly regarded lawyer with an impressive track record in criminal defence, has accumulated vast experience throughout her distinguished career. She has worked on some of the country’s most high-profile cases, earning a reputation for her meticulous attention to detail, exceptional client care, and steadfast commitment to justice.

Her extensive background as a Director and Partner in two prominent Legal 500 ranked solicitor firms, where she established her own private practice, has cultivated her insights into management, client relations, and business development. Claire’s unique perspective on the challenges faced by today’s Bar aligns with her vision to adapt and embrace the future of an evolving legal landscape. As Chief Executive, she will collaborate closely with the Head of Chambers and the Management Team to propel strategic initiatives that ensure the continued success of the Chambers.

Michael Mather–Lees KC, Head of Chambers, expresses enthusiasm about Claire’s appointment, stating “We are delighted to welcome Claire as our Chief Executive. Her appointment demonstrates Chambers’ vision and commitment to the implementation of strategic business development, and the continued structured and measured growth of Chambers, both domestically and internationally. We are all looking forward to this exciting new chapter.” The addition of Claire Anderson is poised to strengthen Church Court Chambers and enhance its position in the legal community.