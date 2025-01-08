Christopher Katkowski KC receives CBE

Christopher Katkowski KC, a leading barrister from Kings Chambers, has been awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours List 2025 for his exceptional services to Planning. Affectionately known in the profession as "Kit Kat," Chris is celebrated as one of the most accomplished planning barristers in the UK.

A Legacy of Excellence

Chris has consistently been recognised as a leader in the planning field. He has topped Planning magazine’s annual survey of planning lawyers a record 12 times, more than any other practitioner in the survey's history. In 2024, he was again listed as the highest-rated KC for commercial work. His name is synonymous with excellence and reliability in a sector that impacts development across the UK.

Throughout his illustrious 40-year career, Chris has appeared at hundreds of planning inquiries and court cases. His portfolio of career-defining cases includes high-profile projects such as The Shard in London, the Places for Everyone joint development plan for Greater Manchester, and the Holocaust Memorial Bill in its select committee stages in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Reflecting on his achievement, Chris remarked: “I am, literally, honoured to have been made a CBE and would like to say to all the wonderful people who I have worked with over these many years who have helped me to reach this stage of my career that everything you have done is hugely appreciated by me. ‘Commander Kit Kat’—who would have thought?”

Kings Chambers: A Distinguished Set

Kings Chambers, ranked among the UK’s top sets of civil barristers, is home to over 120 barristers, including 24 King’s Counsel. Operating from its bases in Manchester, Birmingham, and Leeds, the Chambers continues to influence key sectors, including planning, construction, and commercial law.

Chris’s recognition not only highlights his individual excellence but also underscores Kings Chambers’ reputation as a hub for top-tier legal expertise.

Honouring a Planning Visionary

Chris Katkowski KC’s appointment as a CBE is a testament to his unparalleled contribution to the planning sector. His dedication to shaping the built environment and guiding landmark projects has cemented his legacy as a pioneer in planning law. This honour celebrates a career marked by innovation, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.