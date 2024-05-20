Christopher & Lee Ong's IP practice evolves to embrace intangible assets and emerging technologies

The rebranded practice, led by Celia Cheah, now the Head of IP & Intangible Assets, will continue to provide robust protection for clients' patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyrights, trade secrets, and innovations. Additionally, the practice will extend its focus to include emerging technologies and the dynamic fields of digital assets, big data, and AI.

To support this transformation, CLO has welcomed Sri Richgopinath (Gopi) as a new IP & TMT disputes partner. Gopi, a seasoned expert in IP & TMT disputes and a registered patent agent, will work alongside Celia to elevate the practice's capabilities. Together, they aim to navigate the complexities of the digital age, ensuring comprehensive protection and strategic advantage for their clients.

Celia Cheah brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to her new role. As a registered trademarks agent, she has a proven track record of enhancing IP protection strategies. Commenting on the strategic shift, Celia said, “I am honoured to spearhead this transformative initiative at CLO. Our aim is not only to enhance our clients' IP protection but also to empower them to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence. With the support of fellow Partner, Gopi, and our talented team, we are poised to deliver value and innovation to our clients.”

Gopi expressed enthusiasm about joining CLO, stating, "It is a privilege to be part of such a dynamic law firm and I am looking forward to my journey in CLO to develop the IP & Intangible Assets practice with Celia."

This strategic realignment is timely, as industries increasingly innovate and digital transformation accelerates. CLO is poised to provide comprehensive legal support tailored to protect and leverage the intellectual capital driving success in today's economy.