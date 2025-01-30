Chris Neill takes new partner role at ARAG Law
By
Chris Neill has been appointed as Partner and Head of Volume Litigation at ARAG Law, following its acquisition by DAS UK last year.
With seven years of experience at the firm, Chris joined as a Senior Associate in 2018 before progressing to Principal Associate, managing people and performance across the Contract and Landlord & Tenant teams. Previously, Chris worked at Hugh James and BLM, where he completed his training and became an Associate.
Commenting on the appointment, ARAG’s Chief Customer Officer, Brynley Case said: “I’ve worked with Chris since he joined the firm as a Senior Associate and have watched him develop his broader managerial skills. As well as having a great legal mind, he’s become a superb leader of people and is brilliantly equipped to take on this important role in our business.”
In his new role, Chris will lead a large team overseeing ARAG Law’s volume Personal Injury, Landlord & Tenant, and Contract teams.