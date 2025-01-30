Chris Neill takes new partner role at ARAG Law

With seven years of experience at the firm, Chris joined as a Senior Associate in 2018 before progressing to Principal Associate, managing people and performance across the Contract and Landlord & Tenant teams. Previously, Chris worked at Hugh James and BLM, where he completed his training and became an Associate.

Commenting on the appointment, ARAG’s Chief Customer Officer, Brynley Case said: “I’ve worked with Chris since he joined the firm as a Senior Associate and have watched him develop his broader managerial skills. As well as having a great legal mind, he’s become a superb leader of people and is brilliantly equipped to take on this important role in our business.”

In his new role, Chris will lead a large team overseeing ARAG Law’s volume Personal Injury, Landlord & Tenant, and Contract teams.