Howden, the global insurance broker, has appointed Chris Aries as General Counsel for its US retail broking and advisory business. In this role, Aries will act as the primary legal advisor to Howden’s US operations, which include both specialty and retail insurance lines. As a member of the senior leadership team, he will play a vital part in shaping business strategy, governance, and operational planning while establishing a prominent legal presence for the firm.

Aries comes with over two decades of experience in the sector, having successfully guided multinational organisations through significant growth phases. His expertise encompasses strategic acquisitions, large-scale integrations, and platform expansions. He is well-regarded for his ability to turn complex regulatory and operational demands into practical solutions, enabling him to identify pressure points early to facilitate sustained momentum and effective execution.

Mike Parrish, CEO of Howden US expressed his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating "Howden is reimagining US retail broking: innovative, agile, and collaborative by design. Chris will be a true partner in bringing that vision to life by building and leading a client-first legal team and strategy. I’m thrilled to have him at Howden and on my leadership team.”

In response to his new role, Chris Aries remarked “I’m excited to join a team that’s building something fundamentally different in the US market. Howden’s entrepreneurial model and freedom from legacy constraints create the perfect environment to build legal frameworks that can move quickly and scale efficiently”