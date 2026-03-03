The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal against the refusal of a writ of habeas corpus, confirming that a foreign national subject only to standard immigration bail conditions is not "detained" in any sense sufficient to engage that remedy. The judgement provides authoritative clarification of the threshold for habeas corpus in the immigration context and reaffirms the limits placed on the writ following the Supreme Court's recent decision in The Father v Worcestershire County Council [2025] 2 WLR 155.

The appellant, referred to as CHK under an anonymity order, is a Brazilian national convicted of serious criminal offences in 2012 and sentenced to ten years' imprisonment, making him a "foreign criminal" within s.32(1) of the UK Borders Act 2007. A deportation order was made in May 2017 and his asylum and associated human rights claims were refused. CHK has been on immigration bail since approximately May 2018, with conditions varying over time. His appeal against the deportation decision and a subsequent refused application under the EU Settlement Scheme remain pending before the First-tier Tribunal.

At the material time, CHK's bail conditions required him to reside at a specified address and report monthly to an immigration officer. Following a variation in January 2026, the conditions were tightened: he was prohibited from working, required to report to a police station fortnightly, and required to comply with digital reporting requirements.

In September 2025, CHK applied to the Administrative Court for a writ of habeas corpus. A deputy High Court Judge refused the application on the papers, finding that the curtailment of his liberty through bail conditions was insufficient to justify the writ, and that the deportation order in any event constituted a lawful basis for those conditions under Schedule 10 to the Immigration Act 2016.

The Court of Appeal's reasoning

Zacaroli LJ, with whom Lewis LJ and Peter Jackson LJ agreed, dismissed the appeal on the first and dispositive ground: CHK was neither detained nor subject to any restriction on his liberty approaching the threshold required for habeas corpus.

CHK advanced a "de facto control" test derived from R (O'Brien) v Secretary of State for Home Affairs [1923] 2 KB 361 and R (Rahmatullah) v Secretary of State for Defence [2012] UKSC 48, arguing that the cumulative weight of his bail conditions amounted to a deprivation of liberty. The court rejected this analysis. In both O'Brien and Rahmatullah the applicant was unquestionably detained; the only issue had been whether the writ was properly addressed to the respondent given that actual custody lay with a third party. Neither authority supported the proposition that reporting requirements and residence conditions of the kind imposed on CHK could themselves constitute detention.

CHK also relied on a line of older authorities, including Re Amand [1941] 2 KB 239, in which persons on bail had been permitted to challenge the underlying detention decision by way of habeas corpus. Zacaroli LJ held that, to the extent those cases established that proposition, they are no longer good law following Worcestershire. The Supreme Court there confirmed that — save in narrow circumstances — habeas corpus is not available as a vehicle for challenging the validity of the order or decision on which detention is based, a position made necessary by the procedural reforms introduced by judicial review in 1977.

Even accepting that sufficiently restrictive bail conditions might in principle ground a habeas corpus application — as recognised in R (Kaitey) v SSHD [2021] EWCA Civ 1875 and the "significant curtailment" language in Re SA (Vulnerable Adult with Capacity: Marriage) [2006] 1 FLR 867 — CHK's conditions fell far short of that threshold. The court drew a clear distinction between a fortnightly reporting requirement and the overnight curfew enforced by electronic tagging held to constitute false imprisonment in R (Jalloh) v SSHD [2021] AC 262. CHK was free to come and go from his residence at all times; the obligation to report once a fortnight could not on any view constitute a meaningful restriction on his liberty.

Procedural observations

Peter Jackson LJ added observations on the procedural privilege attached to habeas corpus. Applications are treated as priority court business and carry an unqualified right of appeal under s.15 of the Administration of Justice Act 1960, with no permission requirement. That legislative policy reflects the vital importance of ensuring that genuine detention is never insulated from challenge by procedural barriers. It sits less comfortably where there is plainly no detention at all and the application amounts to an abuse of the remedy — had permission been required, it would have been refused and the application certified as totally without merit.

The judgement is a timely reminder that the historic primacy of habeas corpus imposes corresponding responsibilities on those who invoke it. The writ remains an indispensable constitutional safeguard and will be applied vigorously where genuine detention is in issue; it will not, however, be permitted to operate as a priority procedural vehicle for relitigating immigration decisions through the guise of a liberty claim.