Children’s Law Specialist Joins Knights as Partner

With over 15 years of experience, Katie is recognised as one of the few family lawyers in the UK to specialise exclusively in children’s law and domestic abuse cases.

Based in Manchester, Katie has built a strong reputation for navigating complex and sensitive situations involving parental alienation, child abuse, domestic abuse, mental health issues, and substance misuse. She is well-regarded in the North West for her expertise in intricate child relocation and abduction cases, both domestically and internationally.

Katie's appointment comes as Knights looks to expand following a significant milestone, recently reporting revenues of £150 million. Expressing her enthusiasm, Katie stated:

“I am thrilled to join Knights and their exceptional and growing family law team. Excellent client service is at the heart of everything at Knights, and this perfectly aligns with the way that I work in this difficult and sensitive area of law. I am looking forward to being a part of the future plans and development of the family team which I have no doubt will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Her arrival marks Katie as the 22nd partner to join Knights this year, alongside other notable additions, such as Niki Wilburn-Shaw in Manchester.

Lisa Shacklock, Client Services Director at Knights, remarked:

“Katie is widely recognised as a leading family lawyer with tons of experience and a brilliant reputation. She is a fantastic addition to our team as we get ready for more growth. It’s brilliant to have her on board.”

Knights is ranked among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, offering a wide range of services to both business clients and private individuals. Katie's expertise will further enhance the firm's capabilities in family law, reinforcing its commitment to providing premium advisory services.