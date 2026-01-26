Zohaib Hashim, founder and CEO of Blackmont Legal, has raised concerns about the unrestricted access to video games for children and teenagers, suggesting that they pose similar risks to those associated with social media platforms. His warnings come as UK policymakers consider amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which aims to implement a ban on social media access for those under the age of 16. Hashim argues that if the UK adopts such measures for social media, video games should also be subject to scrutiny unless reforms are introduced to mitigate potential risks.

He emphasised how many popular games are more than just entertainment, functioning as social media environments equipped with in-game messaging, voice chat, and interactive communities that invite young players into potentially harmful interactions. “If the aim of an under-16 ban is child protection, then we need to open up a conversation about the potential harms of video games,” he explained. He stated that communication within games is often less visible, less regulated, and more persistent compared to traditional social media, raising alarms over the potential for grooming and abuse.

In light of these dangers, Hashim advocates for practical reforms, recommending tighter restrictions on in-game chat systems and the implementation of ‘quick chat’ features that only allow pre-approved phrases relevant to the gameplay. He highlighted that enhancing parental controls and establishing clearer default privacy settings is essential, especially for younger users who may not fully grasp the risks involved in their online interactions. “Controlling communication is absolutely central,” he reiterated. “By putting safeguards in place now, we can help children enjoy games while staying safe online.”

Although concerns regarding violent gaming content often dominate discussions about adolescents, Hashim notes that research from The University of Bristol indicates that the content alone is not necessarily associated with increased conduct problems. Instead, he points to the importance of communication and anonymity. He asserted that, “The evidence increasingly shows it’s communication and anonymity that matter most.”

The conversation around online safety is becoming increasingly relevant in the UK, where there has been a rise in proposed regulations and discussions aimed at protecting children from potential online harms. Hashim highlighted that a UK Parliament petition advocating for a minimum age of 16 for social media access has garnered over 100,000 signatures. Meanwhile, Australia has already implemented a world-first restriction that prohibits social media account creation for those under 16, effective from December 2025, setting an example for potential regulatory measures in the UK.

In conclusion, Zohaib Hashim stressed that whether it's social media or video games, the objective remains the same: ensuring child protection through practical and enforceable measures. He underscored the importance of initiating discussions about gaming in policy reforms to preemptively address risks and enhance online safety for younger users.