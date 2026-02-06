This significant step is part of the Government's Plan for Change, ensuring that every child victim knows their rights and the support available to them. Many young people find the current system bewildering, particularly following crimes such as domestic abuse and sexual violence. To address this, the Government will collaborate with children and experts to develop a version of the Victims' Code written in age-appropriate language. This initiative will inform children about their rights and how to access support services.

Changes will include direct communication between children aged 12 and over and police or probation officers, recognizing their dignity and autonomy as survivors. The enhanced Victims' Code aspires to instil confidence for all victims to pursue justice, reflecting the government's commitment to standing by them throughout the process. The new Understand your Rights campaign aims to raise awareness of victims' rights across England and Wales, ensuring that every victim, regardless of the crime, feels supported.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy emphasized the complexities child victims face, expressing pride in exploring these changes in collaboration with those who need them most. He stated, “It’s unthinkable that an innocent and vulnerable child would ever need the criminal justice system, but it’s a reality we can’t ignore. Through the revisions we’re proposing, children will be the drivers on their journey to justice.”

Furthermore, the updated Victims' Code will implement fundamental principles and provide training for agencies, improving communication and service delivery to victims. Compliance with this Code will be mandated by law, enabling stronger accountability for agencies that do not meet the established standards.

Child victims have often reported feeling overwhelmed and disempowered within the justice system. Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza remarked on the urgent need to clarify and advocate for their rights. She said, “Too many children tell me the justice system can be bewildering or even traumatising. Child victims need to know their rights, to be listened to, to be treated with dignity and care, and to get the support they are entitled to.”

Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Claire Waxman OBE, underscored the importance of victim participation in the justice system, stating, “These rights are not optional; they are vital for a victim’s participation in the justice system.” She highlighted the necessity for victims' experiences to shape the reforms adequately, fostering trust in the system.

The announcement comes in the context of a series of government measures designed to protect women and children from violence and abuse. Among the initiatives are the VAWG Strategy and revisions to family court proceedings focused solely on children's safety. Ministers have committed to reviewing guidelines to prevent the criminalization of children in care and ensuring safety for all children affected by serious offences.