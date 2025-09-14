The Law Society of England and Wales has responded positively to the Public Accounts Committee's inquiry report aimed at improving family court services for children. The society calls for broader access to legal aid as a solution to the concerning backlogs within the family court system.

Law Society president Richard Atkinson expressed support for the report, stating “This report confirms what we have long known. Our family courts are a vital public service and the ones impacted most by delays to justice are children up and down the country." He highlighted the distressing situations families often face when navigating the family courts, which can include securing child arrangement orders, seeking protection from domestic abuse, or finalising a divorce.

Atkinson also voiced his approval of the recommendations made to enhance family court services, wishing for their prompt implementation. He noted, “While the calls for the Ministry of Justice and the Department for Education to work with partners to improve the timeliness of family justice are essential, the government needs to recognise that legal aid can play a greater role in addressing these challenges."

He pointed out the increasing number of litigants in person, individuals who must navigate complex court proceedings without proper representation. This trend has emerged largely due to significant cuts to legal aid, which have left many families no choice but to represent themselves.

Atkinson argued that “Reinstating legal aid for early advice would make a cost-effective contribution to reducing backlogs in the family courts and help provide children caught up in these cases with the stable family circumstances they need to thrive." He added that early legal advice can often help families divert from court proceedings when possible, allowing them to understand the requirements for resolving disputes before they become deeply entrenched.