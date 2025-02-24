Child exploitation laws toughened

Children and vulnerable individuals exploited by criminal gangs will soon benefit from enhanced legal safeguards as the government prepares to introduce two new offences next week. These measures, part of the Crime and Policing Bill, aim to tackle child criminal exploitation (CCE) and cuckooing, a practice where criminals take over a vulnerable person’s home for illegal activities like drug dealing. The legislation, a cornerstone of the government’s Plan for Change, will be tabled in Parliament to address these often-hidden crimes.

Currently, around 14,500 children were identified as at risk or involved in CCE between 2023 and 2024, though experts believe the true number is higher due to unreported cases. Despite this, few adults have faced charges for exploiting children under existing laws. The new standalone CCE offence will target those who groom and coerce children into crimes such as county lines drug trafficking or organised theft, offering courts tougher powers to intervene. Convictions could lead to a maximum of 10 years in prison, a strong deterrent against such exploitation. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “The exploitation of children and vulnerable people for criminal gain is sickening and it is vital we do everything in our power to eradicate it from our streets.”

Complementing this, new CCE prevention orders will allow courts to impose tailored restrictions on offenders, such as barring them from contacting specific individuals or working with children. Breaching these orders will carry a penalty of up to five years in prison. Baroness Anne Longfield, Executive Chair of the Centre for Young Lives, welcomed the move, saying, “The ruthless criminal exploitation of vulnerable children has been a brutal and lucrative business model for organised criminals for too long.” Mark Russell (pictured), Chief Executive at The Children’s Society, added, “This new offence is a vital step forward that we have been campaigning for over the years. A standalone crime of child criminal exploitation (CCE) will finally shift the focus onto perpetrators, not victims.”

The second offence addresses cuckooing, often linked to drug supply and serious violence, targeting those who prey on individuals with disabilities or substance misuse issues. This crime will also carry a maximum sentence of five years. Dame Rachel de Souza, The Children’s Commissioner, said, “As Children’s Commissioner, I know the criminal exploitation of children is a complex type of abuse that causes harm to victims in a way that has for too long been undercounted and poorly understood.” She stressed the need for a child-centric justice system that prioritises safeguarding.