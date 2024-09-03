Chief Inspector's annual report 2023-24 laid in parliament

Covering the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, the report was submitted to the Home Secretary on July 8, 2024.

David Bolt, who assumed the role of Interim Independent Chief Inspector on June 3, 2024, commented on the publication. He highlighted that the report outlines ICIBI’s oversight of the Home Office's immigration, asylum, nationality, and customs functions. His predecessor, David Neal, who served until February 20, 2024, oversaw the 21 inspections published during this period.

The report indicates that the Home Office accepted 77 out of 104 recommendations fully, with 21 partially accepted. While the ICIBI will monitor the implementation of these recommendations, David Bolt noted a renewed emphasis on tracking progress within the Home Office.

David Bolt expressed concerns shared with his predecessor regarding the delay in publishing inspection reports, which he believes impacts the effectiveness of inspections. Out of 21 reports, only three met the commitment to be laid in Parliament within eight weeks of receipt, with the remaining reports released only after Neal’s departure. He noted that ministers and senior officials have committed to improving publication times and welcomed the prompt release of this annual report as a positive step.

David Bolt also addressed the challenges faced during the 15-week period without a Chief Inspector and praised the staff for managing the uncertainty effectively. Looking forward, the ICIBI has a new programme of inspections planned through to the end of 2024. Bolt is set to lead these efforts until a new Chief Inspector is appointed.