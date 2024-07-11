Cheltenham partner elevates Offering with dispute resolution ranking

Mike Waring, who is also a qualified engineer, brings over 20 years of experience in handling disputes within the construction industry. His tenure at Knights spans more than a decade, during which he has provided expert advice to employers, contractors, and sub-contractors in sectors such as heavy infrastructure, power generation, rail, utilities, and renewable energy. His notable clients include ISG, Npower, Enterprise Managed Services, Amey, and Alstom.

Reflecting on his achievement, Mike stated: “In the legal industry, arbitration has always been an important tool and a preferred process for contractors, developers, and their clients that are unfortunately encountering complex technical disputes, which must be kept private. Facing today’s construction environment are factors such as late project delivery, supply chain issues, and material shortages, which add to dispute tensions. By becoming a Fellow of the largest arbitration body in the world, I hope to add to my skillset, collaborate with leading professionals, and deliver the best possible advice, providing a fair and commercially minded means of resolving and determining disputes.”

Knights' Cheltenham team operates from Festival House on Jessop Avenue and is led by Client Services Director, Andy Day, who also has over 20 years of experience in managing and resolving multi-jurisdictional disputes. Andy expressed his pride in Mike's accomplishment and the team's capabilities: “We’ve got a strong team here in Cheltenham that is delivering strategic advice across various industry sectors for local and national clients. Mike is a fantastic example of our ability to deliver highly valued and premium legal services outside of London, with a talented group of professionals making a real difference to the lives of the individuals, companies, and wider organizations we serve. We look forward to our continued growth in Cheltenham, backed by the collective expertise of more than 1,000 colleagues across the business.”

Mike's FCIArb accreditation underscores Knights' commitment to excellence in legal services, particularly in dispute resolution, and highlights the firm's strategic strength and regional influence.