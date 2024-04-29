Charles Russell Speechlys welcomes new partner to the real estate team

Nicholas brings with him a wealth of experience garnered from his tenure as Head of Strategic Land at Trowers & Hamlins, spanning over five years.

With a focus on the acquisition and disposal of development land, Nicholas has been instrumental in advising a diverse array of clients, including landowners, promoters, and developers. His expertise primarily lies in the house building and regeneration market, although he boasts a robust portfolio encompassing corporate real estate, leisure, and retail sectors. Nicholas's proficiency extends to commercial development work and providing counsel to land owning clients and estates.

Based at the firm's Cheltenham office, Nicholas will play a pivotal role in driving national and international initiatives across the Real Estate group. Robin Grove, Divisional Managing Partner of Construction, Real Estate, and Disputes, underscores the strategic significance of Nicholas's appointment, particularly amidst a period of dynamic growth within the Real Estate sector. Grove highlights Nicholas's potential to enhance the firm's strategic land sector, further strengthening relationships with landowner and developer clients, while also supporting key pillars such as the Living sector and the Firm's private capital strategy.

Nicholas Burt expresses his enthusiasm for joining Charles Russell Speechlys, citing the firm's sterling reputation and synergies with his areas of expertise. He looks forward to leveraging the firm's network and capabilities to deliver exceptional service to clients nationwide.

Nicholas's appointment follows recent additions to the Real Estate & Disputes practice, underscoring the firm's commitment to bolstering its talent pool. This move also reflects the continued growth trajectory of the Cheltenham office, with the recent addition of Banking & Finance Partner Philip Withey in early April.

With Nicholas Burt on board, Charles Russell Speechlys reaffirms its dedication to providing top-tier legal solutions, poised to navigate the evolving landscape of the real estate industry with agility and expertise.