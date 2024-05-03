Charles Russell Speechlys strengthens Dubai team with insolvency litigation specialist

Nicola Jackson's appointment augments the firm's cross-border insolvency capabilities, further solidifying its position in the region.

With over 15 years of experience in the Middle East, Jackson is renowned as one of the leading insolvency litigation specialists in the region. She brings a wealth of expertise in advising creditors, debtors, and insolvency practitioners on a wide range of disputes, both within the UAE and internationally.

Nicola Jackson's specialisation extends to handling commercial and financial disputes before the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts. Notably, she has been involved in several high-profile cases, including Credit Suisse v Goel, which played a pivotal role in shaping jurisprudence in the DIFC Courts.

Patrick Gearon, Partner and Head of Charles Russell Speechlys' Middle East practice, highlights the firm's market-leading reputation in the Gulf region for handling complex insolvency disputes. Jackson's addition to the team is expected to further enhance the firm's cross-border disputes capabilities and foster collaboration across its CRI teams in Dubai, Bahrain, Paris, and the UK.

Commenting on her appointment, Nicola Jackson expresses her excitement to join Charles Russell Speechlys and contribute to the growth of the CRI practice in the Middle East. She recognises the firm's strong reputation and entrepreneurial spirit, aligning closely with her own market focus and growth plans.

Nicola Jackson's appointment comes on the heels of Nicholas Burt's arrival as Real Estate Partner in the firm's Cheltenham office, demonstrating Charles Russell Speechlys' commitment to strengthening its teams across various practice areas and locations. With Nicola Jackson's expertise and the firm's established reputation, Charles Russell Speechlys is poised to continue delivering exceptional legal services in the Middle East and beyond.