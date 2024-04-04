Charles Russell Speechlys strengthens banking & finance arm with partner Philip Withey

Charles Russell Speechlys, a leading law firm, expands its Banking & Finance practice with the addition of Philip Withey as a Partner. Philip's recruitment underscores the firm's commitment to bolstering its transactional teams, following recent growth across various sectors.

Bringing over 17 years of experience, Philip joins from Womble Bond Dickinson UK LLP, where he served as a Partner specialising in banking and finance. His expertise spans advising both lenders and borrowers on diverse transactions, including acquisition, asset, structured, development, and project finance. Additionally, Philip offers guidance on derivatives trading, regulatory matters, restructuring, and sub-participation.

Philip's notable track record in complex financing transactions within the energy and financial institutions sectors aligns with Charles Russell Speechlys' strategic focus. His experience in international energy sector transactions, alongside his local market connection in the South-West, adds significant value to the firm's offerings.

Daniel Sullivan, Partner and Head of Banking & Finance at Charles Russell Speechlys, welcomes Philip's appointment, highlighting its significance in strengthening the firm's capabilities. He expresses confidence in Philip's skills and contacts, emphasising the mutual benefit for clients and the firm.

In his remarks, Philip Withey expresses enthusiasm about joining Charles Russell Speechlys, citing the firm's cultural alignment and collaborative environment. He aims to leverage his experience in real estate finance, corporate transactions, and client development to contribute to the sustainable growth of the Banking & Finance practice.

Philip's recruitment follows a series of strategic hires within the firm, including Jeremy Bell's recent addition to the Financial Services Regulation & Funds group. The firm's proactive approach to talent acquisition underscores its commitment to providing comprehensive legal services and addressing the evolving needs of its clientele in 2024 and beyond.