The firm's profits rose by 3.7% for FY24/25, reaching £47.5 million, supported by significant international contributions — particularly an outstanding 84% revenue growth across Asia. The European offices, located in Luxembourg, Paris, Milan, and Switzerland, also played a key role in bolstering the firm's financial results.

In the UK, the firm has experienced a remarkable 39% growth since 2020, with annual revenue jumping to £190.3 million from £174.4 million. There was also an increase in profit per equity partner, which rose to £681,000 from £661,000. Simon Ridpath, Managing Partner of Charles Russell Speechlys, expressed satisfaction with the firm’s growth, stating, “We are delighted with our growth this year, as our private capital strategy continues to flourish across our global business." He highlighted internationalisation as a central pillar of the firm's expansion strategy and noted the importance of their recent strategic hires across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The firm has also expanded its service lines through significant investments, including 15 lateral and senior hires focused on areas like Litigation and Corporate Tax, the establishment of a new international tax team, and numerous promotions within the firm. Additionally, a new office in Milan has emerged as a strong player in the private capital market, while ongoing upgrades in key locations aim to further enhance client services.

Charles Russell Speechlys is not resting on its laurels; it continues to pioneer innovation across its operations. The Advanced Client Solutions team now boasts 20 new hires dedicated to utilising Generative AI to improve client support, alongside the rollout of the ‘Sidekick’ AI tool. Employee engagement has seen impressive metrics, with over 93% of employees using this tool an average of more than 1,200 times daily. Moreover, the launch of the ‘Russell Up’ programme represents a proactive approach to integrating innovation into its firm culture, aimed particularly at solicitors in training.

Ridpath remarked on the firm's client engagement strategy, reaffirming their commitment by saying, “Our Firm is well-positioned to guide clients through high-profile transactions, personal matters and complex disputes.” This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that Charles Russell Speechlys not only meets but exceeds the evolving demands of its diverse clientele as it solidifies its status in major global wealth centres. The journey toward becoming the leading firm of choice in international private capital continues to unfold with promising momentum.