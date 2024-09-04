Charles Russell Speechlys promotes Timmoney Ng

Charles Russell Speechlys has announced the promotion of Timmoney Ng to Partner in its Singapore office. This marks the first Partner promotion for the office and aligns with a strategic move from the Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) to a new location at One Raffles Quay.

Timmoney Ng joined Charles Russell Speechlys in April 2024 as a Legal Director. He has been a key member of the newly formed International Tax team, which also includes Partners Ivan Lu and Kurt Rademacher and Senior Associate Hara Kee. His expertise in US tax law has been instrumental in advising a diverse clientele, including companies, funds, investors, and entrepreneurs across sectors such as technology, life sciences, semiconductor, and crypto/blockchain.

This development comes as the Singapore office celebrates its first anniversary. The promotion and office relocation signify the firm’s expanding presence and growth in the Asia market. Over the past year, the office has experienced significant headcount increases and impressive revenue growth.

Jeffrey Lee, Partner and Head of the Singapore office, praised Timmoney’s contributions and exceptional service, noting that his promotion reflects both personal achievement and the firm's broader success. He highlighted the strategic importance of the office’s growth and the broader expansion of the International Tax team.

Simon Green, Partner and Head of Asia, commented on the office’s strong first year and its contribution to a 30% revenue increase across the Asia region. He views the office move as a statement of the firm’s commitment to the Singapore market and anticipates continued growth.

Timmoney Ng expressed his excitement about stepping into his new role as Partner. He highlighted the collaborative culture of the firm and the opportunities for growth in Asia. Ng looks forward to continuing his work with clients and contributing to the firm’s success in his new position.