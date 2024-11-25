Charles Russell Speechlys opens Milan office

Leading law firm Charles Russell Speechlys announced the opening of its Milan office on November 25, 2024. This expansion solidifies the firm's commitment to its international client base, particularly in the private capital sector, and enhances its presence in the Italian market.

The office will be led by Nicola Saccardo, Partner and Head of the Italian Practice, alongside Cristiana Felisi as Partner and Head of the Milan Office. Felisi, an experienced private client lawyer specialising in succession, family law, and private wealth disputes, joins from Maisto e Associati. Joining her is Giovanni Angelini, also from Maisto e Associati, who will serve as Counsel.

Saccardo, an expert in Italian tax law, highlighted the significance of this strategic move:

“Italy is a vitally important location for us due to the significant relocation of foreign UHNWIs and the presence of wealthy Italian families with international dimensions. Our Italian practice has grown substantially in a very short space of time, and this move is the logical next step to best serve the needs of a fast-growing client base.”

Simon Ridpath, Managing Partner at Charles Russell Speechlys, emphasised the firm’s broader goals:

“The opening of a new office in Italy reflects our strategic focus on expanding our international reach and serving clients where they need us most. This talented team will bolster our ability to provide Italian civil law capability and expert local knowledge.”

With a robust team and a growing Italian client base, Charles Russell Speechlys is positioned to support ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses on cross-border legal matters, marking a new chapter in its global growth.