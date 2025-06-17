Charles Russell Speechlys has announced the appointment of Josh Risso-Gill as a Partner in its Real Estate Planning team, based in London. Josh joins from CMS, where he specialised in planning law for eight years after a prior stint at Nabarro. With over 25 years of experience, he provides strategic advice on complex planning issues, including applications, appeals and judicial reviews for prominent projects. His expertise spans a wide array of clients in the development sector, such as funds, banks, investors, retailers, leisure operators, and planning authorities. Notably, Josh excels in tall office developments in the City of London, large-scale regeneration projects, co-living and student accommodation developments, hotel and leisure schemes, data centres, and sports stadiums.

Robin Grove, Divisional Managing Partner of Construction, Real Estate and Disputes, expressed enthusiasm about Josh’s arrival, remarking "Josh is a great addition to the Firm. His expertise aligns with a number of the areas of opportunity we are targeting and we are very pleased to welcome him into the team." He pointed out that Josh’s experience will significantly strengthen priority areas like the London Estates, the living sector, data centres, hotels, and leisure among their already market-leading teams.

Claire Fallows, Partner and Head of Planning, noted, “Josh has an impressive track record advising clients on a range of complex development and planning issues.” She expects his appointment to help the firm broaden its practice, attract new clients, and sustain exceptional service for existing ones across various sectors. "We expect to continue growing the planning and infrastructure team sustainably, where it enables us to better take advantage of opportunities in the market," she added.

Josh Risso-Gill stated, "I’m very excited to be joining Charles Russell Speechlys. The Firm is involved in some extremely interesting planning and development work, across several sectors and asset classes in which I have strong experience." He anticipates productive collaborations with new colleagues and contributing to the firm’s ongoing growth. His recruitment follows the earlier appointment of planning expert Kevin Gibbs in January, underscoring the firm's commitment to sustainably expanding its Construction, Real Estate and Disputes teams.