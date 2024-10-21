Charles Russell Speechlys hires new corporate tax partner

Leading law firm Charles Russell Speechlys has announced the appointment of James Stewart as a Partner in their Corporate Tax and Incentives team. Stewart, previously a Partner at Sheridans, brings extensive experience in corporate tax, particularly in real estate transactions and mergers & acquisitions within the technology sector. His role will involve advising on tax issues for real estate and corporate clients, as well as exploring new business opportunities for the firm. His appointment follows a series of senior hires in 2024, further strengthening the firm's business advisory services.