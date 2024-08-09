Charles Russell Speechlys hires Dan Pollard

Charles Russell Speechlys has announced the addition of Dan Pollard as a Partner to its UK Employment team, marking a significant enhancement to the firm’s capabilities in employment law. Dan Pollard, who joins from GQ Littler, brings with him 20 years of experience in advising both UK and international clients on a wide range of employment law matters, including advisory, litigation, and transactional work.

Dan Pollard’s extensive experience includes guiding employers through complex and high-profile issues such as international HR projects, employment tribunal claims, executive service agreements, restrictive covenants, corporate governance, boardroom disputes, and TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings - Protection of Employment). His practice is particularly focused on the employment aspects of high-value corporate M&A, private equity, financing, and restructuring transactions, with a strong emphasis on the financial services, technology, data security, and education sectors. Additionally, Pollard regularly advises US-headquartered and other international businesses on establishing a UK and wider European presence.

Dan Pollard’s appointment is the seventh Partner to join the Business, Advisory and Transaction Services (BATS) division at Charles Russell Speechlys this year, reflecting the firm’s commitment to expanding its expertise in key areas. David Collins, Divisional Managing Partner of BATS, expressed his enthusiasm about Dan's arrival: “After welcoming a host of partners to our BATS division this year, it is a pleasure to welcome Dan to our highly ranked and successful Employment team. In line with the Firm’s overall growth trajectory, the employment group is a standout priority investment area for us as a Firm and we recognise the need to drive forward solutions for our clients in the increasingly changing employment law landscape.”

Nick Hurley, Partner and Head of the Employment Group, also commented on Dan Pollard’s addition to the team, noting, “Dan’s appointment to support the transactional side of employment-related work will further broaden our capabilities in the employment realm and his strong credentials in the US and internationally will be a further anchor to our international spread.”

Dan Pollard, who has been an active member of the Employment Lawyers Association and recently concluded a six-year tenure on its Management Committee, expressed his excitement about joining Charles Russell Speechlys. “Joining Charles Russell Speechlys at a pivotal time in the employment landscape and at such a busy time for the UK team is particularly exciting. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the wider division and more broadly across the Firm as well as expanding my international prospects,” he said.

Dan Pollard’s appointment follows the recent addition of other prominent Partners, including Shirley Fu to BATS in Hong Kong and Philip Withey to BATS in Cheltenham, further highlighting the firm’s strategic growth and investment in top-tier legal talent.