Charles Russell Speechlys expands with new Funds Partner in Hong Kong

Charles Russell Speechlys has announced the appointment of Gaven Cheong as a Partner in its Funds team in Hong Kong. His arrival marks a significant expansion of the firm’s investment funds expertise in Asia, particularly in the hedge fund and private equity sectors.

Gaven joins from Tiang & Partners, where he served as Head of Investment Funds for three years, playing a key role in establishing the firm’s Investment Funds practice. With nearly 20 years of experience in fund formation and Hong Kong regulatory matters, Gaven advises on the structuring and establishment of a broad range of collective investment schemes, including hedge funds, real estate funds, private equity arrangements, hybrid funds, and other private investment structures. He also provides regulatory advice on general investment management activity.

A recognised pioneer in the crypto fund formation space, Gaven was instrumental in securing Hong Kong’s first regulatory licences for the management of a fund of crypto funds, followed by a pure virtual assets fund. His expertise in this emerging area further strengthens Charles Russell Speechlys’ offering in digital assets and financial services regulation.

Gaven is qualified to practise in Western Australia, Hong Kong, and England & Wales. Fluent in English and Cantonese, he is also conversant in Mandarin, adding further regional expertise to the firm’s growing presence in Asia.

David Collins, Partner and head of the firm’s Business Advisory & Transaction Services Division, which includes the Corporate, Commercial, Employment, Immigration, Financial Services, and Banking teams, said we are very excited to have Gaven joining the Firm. His hire significantly extends our reach in the hedge fund and private equity arena in Asia across both traditional finance and crypto, and his nearly two decades of experience strengthens our capabilities in an increasingly dynamic and complex area. Gaven’s experience in high-value fund formation work also perfectly complements our existing Financial Services Regulation & Funds practice and will bring value to clients in a range of jurisdictions. We wish him a very warm welcome

Simon Green, Partner and Head of Asia, said Gaven’s appointment marks our sixth Partner hire across Hong Kong and Singapore since the start of last year and underlines our international growth ambitions. His hire closely follows Corporate Partner Tun Zaw Mra joining at the start of January, and Corporate & Commercial Partner Shirley Fu joining with her team in April 2024, marking another exciting development for us in the region. Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to grow and develop our international offices in Asia in line with market trends and client demand

Commenting on his appointment, Gaven Cheong said Charles Russell Speechlys is growing quickly in Asia and has a strong presence in the region. The Firm also has an interesting track record of clients and matters relating to my areas of expertise and presents a significant opportunity for me to grow and develop my practice. I am looking forward to being part of a Firm on such a clear growth trajectory and look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues in due course

Gaven’s appointment reinforces Charles Russell Speechlys’ commitment to expanding its footprint in Asia and enhancing its ability to advise clients on complex investment fund structures, regulatory matters, and emerging areas such as digital assets.