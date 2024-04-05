Charles Russell Speechlys expands Singapore presence with international tax team

Charles Russell Speechlys, a leading global law firm, strengthens its Singapore office with the addition of an international tax team, comprising two Partners, Kurt Rademacher and Ivan Lu, a Legal Director, Timmoney Ng, and Senior Associate, Hara Kee. The team, consisting of US-qualified attorneys fluent in Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Cantonese, and English, enhances the firm's capacity to provide integrated tax advisory services to clients in the APAC region with US interests.

Charles Russell Speechlys announces the incorporation of a new international tax team into its Singapore office, aimed at bolstering its existing international tax advisory capabilities in Asia. Comprising seasoned professionals, including two Partners, Kurt Rademacher and Ivan Lu, a Legal Director, Timmoney Ng, and Senior Associate, Hara Kee, the team specialises in providing US legal advice to APAC-based clients with business or personal interests involving the US. Their expertise enables them to offer integrated, locally sourced tax advisory services tailored to the unique needs of clients engaged in complex cross-border transactions and investments.

Kurt Rademacher, renowned for his expertise in international wealth transfer planning, and Ivan Lu, an esteemed US international tax lawyer with extensive experience in estate planning, IRS compliance, and disclosure, bring valuable insights and capabilities to the team. Their fluency in multiple languages, including Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Cantonese, and English, further enhances the team's ability to cater to a diverse clientele across the APAC region.

Simon Ridpath, Managing Partner at Charles Russell Speechlys, expresses his delight at welcoming the new tax advisory team to the Singapore office, emphasising the significant value they bring to the firm's Private Capital offering and its positioning in the Asia market. Jeffrey Lee, Partner and Head of Singapore Office, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the team's credibility and market standing, and reaffirming the firm's commitment to Asia.

Kurt Rademacher and Ivan Lu, in their remarks, underscore the appeal of joining Charles Russell Speechlys, citing the firm's international reputation and upward trajectory in the region. They anticipate leveraging synergies between their practices and the firm's existing capabilities to deliver enhanced benefits to clients, both new and existing.

The appointment of the International Tax team closely follows the recent addition of International Arbitration and Investigations Partner, Peter Brabant, further underscoring Charles Russell Speechlys' commitment to expanding its presence and service offerings in Singapore and beyond.