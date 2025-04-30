Charles Russell Speechlys proudly announced the promotion of Guillaume Ferrand to Partner in its Paris office and Elena Dunn to Counsel in its Zurich office, effective 1 May 2025. In addition to these promotions, three other Senior Associates in the firm's Luxembourg and Dubai offices have also been elevated, further showcasing the firm's commitment to recognising talent across its international presence.

This announcement comes after the recent promotion of 11 Partners and one Legal Director within the UK. Bart Peerless, Senior Partner at Charles Russell Speechlys, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the promotions, stating “I am thrilled to announce these further promotions across our European and international offices. Congratulations in particular to Guillaume and Elena on their well-deserved achievements and outstanding contributions to the Firm. These promotions, alongside the significant number of UK based promotions, mark an exciting year of growth as we advance our ambitious private capital strategy. Our dedication to nurturing internal talent, coupled with welcoming 10 international lateral partner hires during the course of this year, underscore our commitment to strengthening our global expertise.”

Guillaume Ferrand, now a Partner, began his journey as a lawyer at Charles Russell Speechlys in 2015 and achieved Counsel status in 2023. He specialises in M&A and Private Equity, focusing on advising private companies and investors in France on their strategic capital transactions which include mergers, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and venture capital dealings. He is a graduate of the University of Paris (Panthéon-Sorbonne) and is admitted to the Paris bar.

Elena Dunn, promoted to Counsel, brings over 11 years of experience as a UK solicitor, specialising in advising international clients on various personal, business, and philanthropic interests. She offers insights into UK and international tax issues, succession planning, and the complexities associated with cross-border matters. Elena provides guidance for those moving to or from the UK, addressing considerations related to family structures such as trusts and partnerships. Furthermore, she has significant expertise in trust law and the preparation of bespoke documentation.

The firm also recognised the contributions of three Senior Associates: Georgia Fullarton in Commercial Dispute Resolution based in Dubai, and Clément Missey and Imran Moutaabbid in Corporate law, both in Luxembourg. These promotions collectively reflect Charles Russell Speechlys' ongoing commitment to fostering growth and enhancing its global capabilities.