Leading regulatory lawyer Charles Metherell has made a significant move to Knights’ team in Bristol, joining as a Partner and bringing with him an impressive 40 years of experience in the legal sector. Previously with JMW Solicitors LLP, Charles is a recognised authority in regulatory and advisory work, particularly in assisting solicitors. He is well-versed in risk, operational management, strategic services, and restructuring processes within the legal sector, advising law firms as well as collaborating with banks, private equity, accountants, and insolvency practitioners.

Charles has a robust history in managing risk and compliance, having held multiple c-suite roles and gained substantial experience as a litigator. His work often intersects with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), addressing a variety of issues and investigations pertinent to the legal landscape. His arrival at Knights coincides with the firm’s rapid expansion, which includes plans to open a new office in Cardiff and recent acquisitions across the South East of England and Thames Valley, further solidifying Knights’ footprint in the South West.

Discussing his decision to join Knights, Charles expressed excitement, saying, “I am thrilled to be joining Knights, who are the standout regional professional services firm nationally. The firm’s unique one team approach and national scale provides a brilliant platform to deliver excellent service for clients. I’m excited to be a part of the team here in Bristol and am looking forward to working in such a collaborative and supportive environment nationally.”

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, also shared his enthusiasm regarding Charles’ addition, highlighting his expertise: “It’s brilliant to have Charles onboard. He’s an expert in his field and brings a significant amount of experience to bolster our Regulatory team, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice. This is a really exciting time to be joining the business as we look towards further growth, not just in the South West but nationwide. Charles’ arrival is the first of many new and exciting hires in the region, and we’re excited to be welcoming yet more top professionals to our teams across the country in the weeks and months to come.”

Knights, recognised among the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, operates through 32 offices nationwide, providing a comprehensive range of services to business clients alongside premium advisory services for private individuals and families. As the firm embarks on this promising trajectory, the expertise brought by Charles Metherell is expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering the firm’s already formidable reputation in the sector.