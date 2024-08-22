Charles Brady (1956 - 2024)

A solicitor by profession, Charlie transitioned into an entrepreneurial role that would see him make a significant impact on the professional development industry and beyond.

Charlie, along with his friend and fellow solicitor Steve Broome, identified a lucrative opportunity within the legal profession. The Law Society mandated compulsory continuing professional development for solicitors, which required them to complete a specified number of hours of legal study annually. Together, they founded Central Law Training (CLT), offering legal firms half-price training in exchange for an annual subscription. This innovative model ensured a steady flow of business and established a loyal customer base. The duo often playfully debated who originally conceived the idea.

In a pivotal move, Wilmington plc acquired CLT for a considerable sum, marking Charlie Brady's transition from a practicing solicitor to a successful entrepreneur. Shortly thereafter, Charlie Brady was appointed CEO of Wilmington plc, a role he held from 1999 to 2015. His first acquisition in this role was Bond Solon Training, followed by La Touche in Dublin. Throughout his tenure, Charlie Brady oversaw the acquisition, disposal, and creation of numerous companies, including CLT Scotland, CLT International, Mercia Group, HSJ, Axco Insurance Information, and the International Compliance Association. His leadership earned him a reputation in the City as a dependable and effective executive, with Wilmington consistently delivering healthy dividends.

By the time of his resignation in 2015, Charlie Brady had left an indelible mark on Wilmington, setting the stage for his successors, Pedro Ros and later Mark Milner, to continue the company's growth. Even after stepping down, Charlie Brady remained active in the business world, mentoring emerging businesses and serving as a regional judge in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year UK 2021 Awards. He also held the position of non-executive director at 4imprint plc, a FTSE 250 company. Despite his declining health in the last 18 months, he stayed engaged, even sharing business ideas with Piers Lawson, the MD of Bond Solon, just weeks before his passing.

Outside of his professional life, Charlie was an avid golfer, often hosting executive planning days at a Spanish golf resort during CLT’s peak years. He resided in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, and enjoyed his stays at Browns Hotel while working in London. A devoted Aston Villa season ticket holder, he found joy in discussing football. Known for his modesty, Charlie Brady nonetheless thrived on the excitement of business, relishing in deal-making and seeing ideas come to fruition.

Charlie Brady’s legacy is one of innovation, leadership, and an enduring passion for business, leaving behind a lasting impact on all who knew him.