Charity warned over foreign military fundraising

A London-based charity, Chabad Lubavitch Centres North East London and Essex Limited, has received an Official Warning from the Charity Commission for raising funds to support a soldier of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). The regulator found the activity breached the charity’s purposes and legal obligations, undermining its best interests and reputation.

The charity, whose stated aims are to advance orthodox Jewish religion and education and to relieve poverty and sickness, raised £2,280 via a fundraising page launched in October 2023. Of the funds, £937 was sent directly to the soldier, with the trustees unable to account for its use. The remaining funds were spent on non-lethal military equipment and sent to the same individual.

Following 180 complaints, the Charity Commission opened a regulatory compliance case in December 2023. Its investigation concluded that the fundraising fell outside the charity's purposes, constituting misconduct and mismanagement. The commission emphasised that supporting foreign armed forces is not a recognised charitable purpose under UK law.

Helen Earner, Director for Regulatory Services at the Charity Commission, stated that it is "not lawful or acceptable for a charity to raise funds to support a soldier of a foreign military." The warning imposes requirements on the trustees to address the breaches, with potential for further regulatory action if compliance is not achieved.

This case serves as a warning to other charities to strictly adhere to their established purposes and legal boundaries.