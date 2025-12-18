Jan Lasik has been appointed as the new Director of Legal and Accountancy Services for the Charity Commission, tasked with overseeing legal teams and ensuring compliance within the sector. Until recently, Jan served as the General Counsel and Secretary of the National Trust. His impressive background includes roles as Deputy Head of Legal at the Bank of England and early legal work in private practice at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP and Allen & Overy LLP Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP and Allen & Overy LLP (now A&O Shearman).

In his new position, Jan will lead the Commission's legal and accountancy services, playing a pivotal part in upholding legal integrity across its regulatory frameworks. As a key member of the Commission Executive Leadership Team, he will contribute to the agency's overall management and provide strategic advice to the Board. Responsibilities will include overseeing teams that handle registration, compliance, enforcement, and litigation strategy, while also steering legal input into the Commission’s strategic goals for 2024-29.

With a commitment to support charities doing the right thing and taking action against wrongdoing, the Commission aims to embrace technological advances and enhance data utilisation. David Holdsworth, the Charity Commission's Chief Executive, expressed confidence in Jan's capabilities, stating that they were "fortunate to attract an impressive pool of candidates in which Jan stood out." He noted that Jan's strong understanding of charity law and prior regulatory experience would be beneficial as the Commission navigates increasing demand and explores new technologies.

Jan himself acknowledged the critical role of charities, saying, "Charities are vital to our society, as is a strong and independent regulator." He looks forward to ensuring that the law is enforced and promoting talent and innovation across the sector. Jan will officially begin his role in January 2026, taking on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the Commission and the charities it serves.