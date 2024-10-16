Charity Commission reflects on future at CLA

At the Charity Law Association's (CLA) 30th-anniversary conference, held on October 10, David Holdsworth, CEO of the Charity Commission, delivered a forward-looking speech about the evolution of charity law and the challenges that lie ahead. Reflecting on the past three decades, Holdsworth highlighted the pivotal role charities play in modern society and the crucial work done by legal experts in shaping and upholding charity law.

"Charities serve as a mirror in which society sees reflected not just how things are, but also how they could be," Holdsworth noted, underlining the importance of the charity sector in addressing social issues, from same-sex marriage to mental health and inequality.

Holdsworth’s speech focused on three key themes, comparing the charity sector to a house requiring upkeep and foresight: maintaining the sector today, preparing for future challenges, and ensuring adaptability for the next generation. He emphasised the need for modernised, accessible guidance for trustees, many of whom volunteer their time. "Good, accessible, online guidance really matters," he said, adding that recent updates make such information easier to use.

He also addressed technological changes, like AI and cryptocurrency, noting that the Commission isn’t there to provide all the answers but to guide charities through these emerging challenges. "We are helping charities ask the right questions," Holdsworth said, stressing the importance of preparing for technological and societal shifts.

With trust in charities at a 10-year high, Holdsworth cautioned that this trust must not be taken for granted. "Our ambition is to ensure charities continue to be trusted as vehicles for our better nature," he added.

The speech concluded with a call to action for the charity law community. Holdsworth urged legal experts to lead discussions about the future of the sector, ensuring that it remains a vital part of society for generations to come. "We can work together now to ensure that charities remain at the beating heart of society," he said, encapsulating the spirit of collaboration that marked the conference’s milestone event.