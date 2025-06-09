In a recent message, Kathryn Stone OBE, Chair of the Bar Standards Board, expressed deep sadness following a Channel 4 News report on bullying and harassment within the Bar. Stone acknowledged the distress experienced by witnesses and stated, “I am so sorry that the Bar Standards Board added to the trauma of the already distressing situation that the witnesses found themselves in.” The report highlighted allegations of “predatory” behaviour by a high-profile barrister, which has brought to the forefront the ongoing issues of misconduct within the profession.

While it was noted that the Bar Standards Board had previously disbarred the barrister in question after a tribunal last year, Stone sympathised with witnesses whose experiences were compounded by the enforcement process. She emphasised the urgent need for the Bar Standards Board to do better in supporting victims of bullying and harassment. “We take allegations of sexual harassment seriously and we admire and are thankful to those who come forward with the courage to do so,” she stated, reaffirming the need for a supportive environment for those who report misconduct.

Stone also addressed the broader cultural issues contributing to these problems, saying that bullying and harassment often thrive in environments where power dynamics influence professional trajectories. The close personal relationships prevalent within the Bar can create an atmosphere where reporting misconduct becomes daunting. “Making a complaint about the person your career depends on is a terrifying prospect to be faced with,” she remarked, highlighting the need for cultural change.

The Bar Standards Board intends to improve its processes by fast-tracking specialist victim support services for those who come forward. Stone acknowledged the complexity and delays involved in gathering evidence for tribunal processes but stressed the importance of diligence to ensure the strength of cases presented. As she noted, “timeliness is important to maintain public and professional confidence.”

Looking ahead, Stone expressed hope for the findings of the forthcoming Harman Review into bullying and harassment, aiming to work collaboratively with the Bar Council and barristers to implement necessary changes. She concluded, “Effective enforcement will not be enough on its own to uproot the culture.” The message from Kathryn Stone serves as a call to action for the Bar to address these critical issues head-on, ensuring a safer and more just profession for all.