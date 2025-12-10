The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), a UK-based legal nonprofit dedicated to driving climate action through innovative contracting, has successfully secured USD $250,000 (approximately £187,000) from the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation (PJMF). The funding will serve as a catalyst to scale the organisation's efforts in making climate-aligned legal content more accessible worldwide. By intertwining law, climate, and technology, this new programme aims to foster open, socially responsible innovation, ultimately driving the adoption of climate-aligned clauses and legal practices across various sectors.

With this financial support, TCLP plans to enhance the effectiveness of climate-aligned contracting, allowing businesses and legal practitioners to seamlessly integrate climate considerations into their everyday contracts and decision-making processes. TCLP’s initiative seeks to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains and manage climate risks more effectively, thereby achieving significant environmental and social outcomes. The goal is clear; TCLP wants to make climate-positive practices not just attainable, but achievable on a larger scale.

The organisation is set to develop machine-readable content that will be distributed across AI and legal tech systems, which are transforming knowledge management within the legal sector. Moreover, the creation of various prototypes will showcase how TCLP's climate-aligned clauses can be utilised in legal technology settings. This development aligns with the ambition to embed such language into the next generation of legal and general-purpose large language models (LLMs).

“Patrick J. McGovern Foundation’s support gives us the opportunity to reimagine how climate action is embedded in everyday legal work,” expressed Ben Metz, Executive Director at TCLP. He continued to state, “By integrating our clauses and tools into the digital platforms lawyers already use, we can accelerate climate-positive practice globally and help the legal profession contribute meaningfully to the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Nick Cain, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at PJMF, reinforced the necessity of transforming legal agreements in the context of climate action. He noted, “To meet our climate crisis with urgency, we must reimagine the contracts and agreements that govern business transactions around the world. Through the integration and scaling of The Chancery Lane Project’s tools into already existing legal processes, this language can be optimised at scale.”

The Chancery Lane Project also has plans to organise demonstrations, collaborations, and events aimed at assisting companies in adopting these tools while providing researchers with a platform to analyse and refine climate-aligned contracting practices. In line with PJMF's ethos, all developments from this initiative will be open and accessible to the public, furthering the mission to advance technology that ushers in a sustainable and equitable future.