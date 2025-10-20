Chambers, the prominent global legal rankings and insights intelligence company, is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Tony Anello as US Managing Director and Natalie Jakomis as Chief Data and AI Officer. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the company’s expansion in legal intelligence, data, and analytics, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the competitive legal market.

Tony Anello joins Chambers with 30 years of experience in scaling businesses, particularly in private equity-backed organisations. He comes from the AI start-up Humancore, where he was Chief Revenue Officer, and has a rich history that includes leading roles at Modern Hire, CEB (now Gartner), LexisNexis, and Thomson Reuters. "I’m excited to join a business with such a strong reputation, well-established relationships, and a powerful market position," Tony remarked. His focus will be on strategic hires, strengthening relationships with law firms and general counsel, and launching a new office on the West Coast.

Natalie Jakomis arrives at Chambers after serving as Director of Data and Analytics for Rightmove, the UK’s leading property website. With a career beginning at the Office for National Statistics, Natalie has specialised in data engineering and analytics, holding leadership roles for companies like Coats PLC and Welsh Water. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining Chambers, saying, "What attracted me to Chambers is its clear understanding of the transformative power of data to drive growth, differentiation, and impact." In her new position, she will lead the evolution of Chambers into a global intelligence provider by developing innovative data products.

Both Anello and Jakomis will report to Chambers CEO Tim Noble, who noted the significance of these appointments in shaping the firm’s future. "The creation of these new roles reflects Chambers’ continued evolution as a leading intelligence provider, shaping the global legal ecosystem," he stated. He also acknowledged the potential for both leaders to enhance value for clients through innovative insights and data-driven products.

Chambers continues to leverage its extensive interviews and surveys with over 330,000 buyers of legal services annually, ensuring the delivery of the most trusted data, analytics, and intelligence across various jurisdictions as it solidifies its standing as a key player in the legal landscape.