Chair of South Coast Property Litigation Association appointed

Established in 1995, the Property Litigation Association is a prominent members’ organisation dedicated to professionals specialising in commercial, residential, and agricultural property litigation. The PLA is known for its role in organising educational and networking opportunities, as well as advocating for improvements in property law.

David Crockford brings over 11 years of experience in property litigation to his new role as Chair. As Head of Property Litigation at Steele Raymond, based in Bournemouth, David has been instrumental in expanding the firm's property litigation team since he joined in 2022. Under his leadership, the team has grown to eight members, becoming one of the largest in the South Coast region.

Commenting on his appointment, David expressed his enthusiasm and outlined his priorities: “I am truly honored to be chosen as Chair for the South Coast region. The PLA is a vital entity for property professionals, and I am eager to contribute to its mission.

A key priority for me is to enhance face-to-face opportunities for our members across the South Coast. I aim to deliver a dynamic programme of training and networking events, which will allow members to share experiences and ideas. There is exceptional talent in this region, and I look forward to strengthening relationships within our community.”

David Crockford’s expertise includes advising landlords, tenants, investors, and individuals on a range of property-related disputes. His work spans commercial landlord/tenant issues, disputes related to land development, and support for housebuilders and social housing providers. His extensive experience and commitment to the field make him well-suited for this new leadership role.

Under David’s leadership, the PLA is expected to benefit from his deep understanding of the property litigation landscape and his dedication to fostering a collaborative environment for its members.