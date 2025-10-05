This acquisition positions Huddersfield Town as the sole shareholder of the company that manages the lease of their home ground, marking a vital advancement in the Club’s strategic development plans. The negotiation was led by Leanne Franks and Cheryl Largue of Chadwick Lawrence’s corporate and commercial property teams.

Leanne Franks expressed pride in the partnership with Huddersfield Town, stating "As long-term partners of Huddersfield Town Football Club, we are proud to have supported the Club in securing full ownership of Kirklees Stadium Development Limited. This acquisition gives the Club greater control and flexibility over its future, allowing for strategic investments that will benefit supporters and the wider community for years to come." Meanwhile, Cheryl Largue added, “It has been a pleasure to provide property expertise to bring this important transaction to completion. Securing full ownership of the stadium company is a significant step for the Club, and we are proud to have played a part in helping to strengthen its foundations for future growth and investment."

Earlier this year, Chadwick Lawrence was named Huddersfield Town's official legal partner, handling the Club's commercial matters. The share acquisition follows a successful five-year naming rights deal for the Accu Stadium, also negotiated by Chadwick Lawrence. This partnership has helped create a solid foundation for Huddersfield Town's future.

Huddersfield Town, Kirklees Council, and Huddersfield Giants jointly remarked, “Over the past few years, we have been working together to secure the long-term future of the stadium. We are pleased that partners have now completed the legal processes to transfer ownership to the football club. The deal paves the way for further investment into the stadium and a bright future for sport, entertainment and hospitality in Huddersfield. The agreement reflects the ambitions of each of the partners while safeguarding the stadium for future generations in Huddersfield and beyond.”

Kevin Nagle, Huddersfield Town's Owner and Chairman, highlighted the importance of the acquisition, stating, “Following extensive discussions, we are delighted to have secured full operational control of our home at the Accu Stadium, securing the long-term future of the team within the heart of the town whilst opening the door for multiple transformational developments to now take place." He continued, “We understand deeply the significance of the venue as both a sporting and entertainment destination and look forward to our ongoing investment in the stadium providing the town and our local community increased choice and opportunity in both the short and long term."

CEO of Huddersfield Town Jake Edwards referred to the acquisition as a pivotal moment, acknowledging Chadwick Lawrence’s essential role, “A landmark agreement and milestone in the history of the Club, we would not have been able to finalise this achievement without the oversight, advice, and counsel of the wonderful team at Chadwick Lawrence. Fantastic to deal with, experts in their field and long-term partners of Huddersfield Town, we look forward to continuing our long association and thank them again for all of their hard work and diligence to this point.”