CG has announced significant promotions within its ranks, underscoring the firm's dedication to growth and strategic development in its Real Estate and Commercial teams. Adam Simpson has ascended to the position of Partner within the Real Estate team after a year in which he significantly contributed to the team's development and strategic direction. His collaboration with Partner and Head of Real Estate, Peter Williams, has been pivotal in reinforcing the firm's real estate offerings and positioning the team for future opportunities as CG plans for 2026 and beyond. Stacey Turner, Founder and Managing Partner at CG, expressed her enthusiasm for Adam's promotion, stating “Adam’s promotion to Partner is thoroughly deserved. He has been central to the growth of our Real Estate team and brings both commercial insight and leadership to everything he does.”

Adam reflected on his new role, saying “I’m delighted to be promoted to Partner and grateful for the trust and support of my colleagues. We’ve built a strong, collaborative real estate team and I’m excited to continue developing our offering, supporting our clients and helping to drive CG’s growth in the years ahead.”

The firm has also recognised the contributions of Natalie Schofield by promoting her to Managing Associate in the Commercial team. Natalie has gained a reputation as a highly valued team member, known for her unwavering commitment to CG’s core values and her dedicated focus on outstanding client service. Her abilities in managing and developing people significantly bolster the capability of the Commercial team as it continues to expand.

Stacey commented on Natalie’s promotion, saying “Natalie absolutely lives and breathes our values and sets a fantastic example within the Commercial team, always demonstrating our unique CG DNA.” She further added, “She has a natural talent for developing people alongside delivering excellent outcomes for clients, and her promotion to Managing Associate reflects both her contribution to the firm and her potential for the future.”

Natalie expressed her pride in her new role, saying “I’m really proud to be promoted to Managing Associate at CG. It’s a firm that genuinely invests in its people, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support our clients while playing a bigger role in developing the team and contributing to the firm’s ongoing success.”

These promotions are a testament to CG's commitment to fostering talent internally and investing in the individuals who are essential to the firm’s continued success and progression.