CG, a prominent North West law firm, has inked a strategic partnership with Bolesworth as their official legal services partner, enhancing their established relationship and commitment to quality and innovation through collaborative efforts. Louise Myers, Founder and Managing Partner at CG, said “This partnership builds on the strong working relationship we have developed with Bolesworth in recent years. Their ambition, clarity of purpose and commitment to excellence resonates with our own approach.” Nina Barbour, owner & managing director of Bolesworth, remarked “CG bring a level of commercial understanding and adaptability that is increasingly important as we continue to evolve the Bolesworth estate and expand our programme of events and business activity.” The partnership marks a forward-thinking collaboration aimed at supporting future initiatives, aligning operational objectives and fostering growth in estate, commercial and operational activities