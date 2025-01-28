CG announces key promotions as team continues rapid expansion

Kate Rainey has been promoted to Senior Associate in the Employment team. Having joined CG in 2018 as a newly qualified solicitor, Kate has played a pivotal role in the firm’s growth, with the Employment team now expanding to 12 members. Reflecting on her journey, Kate expressed her gratitude, stating, "It is a huge credit to the Managing Partners and Board to have committed so much to all of us, and the rewards that are now showing are absolutely incredible."

Surayya Munshi has also been promoted to Senior Associate in the firm’s Commercial team. Since joining CG in 2021, Surayya’s hard work, technical expertise, and client-focused approach have significantly contributed to the success and growth of the team. Her dedication has been recognised by clients, who value her outstanding results and commitment.

Additionally, Alex McGlade and Ali Iqbal have been promoted to Associate positions in the Employment and Corporate teams, respectively. Both have demonstrated exceptional client service and are seen as integral to CG’s culture of excellence.

Managing Partner Stacey Turner commended the achievements of Kate, Surayya, Alex, and Ali, saying, “They have all excelled in their roles and demonstrated the CG culture and behaviours required for this step up. We are very proud to support them with these promotions and look forward to their continued impact on the firm and our clients.”

The firm also welcomed Holly Coope and Will Ingham, who have started their Training Contracts with CG. As they embark on this next stage of their legal careers, they will gain valuable experience across various teams within the firm.

These promotions and appointments underscore CG’s commitment to its people, its clients, and its continued expansion in the legal market. The firm remains dedicated to being the employer of choice for talented legal professionals.