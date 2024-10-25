CG adds senior associate to corporate team

Rapidly growing North West law firm CG has strengthened its Corporate team by appointing Victoria Brown as Senior Associate. With seven years of experience, including time at Gateleys plc in Manchester, Brown specialises in complex M&A and client-focused solutions for high-growth businesses. Originally from Chorley, Brown expressed her enthusiasm for CG’s non-traditional approach, which prioritises client needs over billable hours.

Managing Partner Benjamin Dredge praised Brown as an exceptional talent, highlighting her addition as part of CG’s strategy to deepen its expertise and reputation across the Lancashire and Manchester markets. This expansion supports CG’s goal of driving results through client-first service and innovative legal solutions.