On Tuesday, 6th May 2025, the Advocate celebrated the winners of the 2025 Bar Pro Bono Awards, proudly sponsored by LexisNexis. The award ceremony showcased the remarkable work and dedication of the Bar in promoting access to justice. With over 60 nominations this year, the quality of entries is a tribute to the commitment of legal professionals to serve those in need. Joanna Gosling, former News Broadcaster and Senior Associate Mediator at Irwin Mitchell, opened the ceremony by expressing her personal connection to the cause, saying “It feels quite personal for me to be here tonight because I have experienced the impact of the generosity of pro bono lawyers. So, I hope I can be a voice for the many people you will have helped - who will never forget what you did for them.”

The awards recognised a variety of winners, including Iona Gallagher from New Court Chambers, who was awarded Young Pro Bono Barrister of the Year. Gallagher’s dedication to vulnerable clients was exemplified in her significant involvement in a Non-Accidental Injury case, where she helped a mother’s partner navigate complex legal proceedings, providing the emotional and legal support that ultimately enabled the local authority to drop its findings against the mother.

Another highlight of the evening was Adam Wagner from Doughty Street Chambers, who received the International Pro Bono Barrister of the Year Award. Following the hostage crisis on 7th October 2023, Wagner co-founded a pro bono initiative to aid British-linked hostages, dedicating countless hours to representing their families and achieving crucial governmental support for them.

The Da’aro Youth Project, founded by members of the Eritrean community in London, was awarded the Pro Bono and Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year for their invaluable work with unaccompanied asylum-seeking minors. The project was set up in response to a tragic wave of suicides among Eritrean teenagers, providing mentorship, casework services, and vital support in navigating the asylum system.

Doughty Street Chambers also received the title of Pro Bono Chambers of the Year for their significant commitments to human rights advocacy, having been involved in landmark cases addressing serious injustices. Their chairman, Sharif A. Shivji KC, noted the essential role of pro bono work in ensuring that vulnerable individuals have access to legal support, stating "Pro bono work plays a vital role in ensuring that the most vulnerable in our society have access to the courts and that their cases are fully and properly argued."

The Bar Pro Bono Awards, which have been a key feature of the legal calendar since 1997, serve to honour the outstanding contributions of barristers and chambers who provide legal services on a pro bono basis. Advocate remains dedicated to matching barristers with individuals in need, working tirelessly to facilitate access to justice for all. This year's winners exemplify the spirit of generosity and commitment that defines the Bar’s pro bono efforts throughout England and Wales.