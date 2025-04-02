Celebrating the UK’s best paralegals

The much-anticipated National Paralegal Awards have officially opened for entries, marking the start of the search for the UK's outstanding paralegals. Now in its seventh year and hosted by the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX), the awards create a platform to celebrate the hard work and dedication of paralegals nationwide. The initiative encourages submissions from both individuals and legal businesses, featuring 18 diverse categories that showcase the varied roles within the paralegal profession.

Notable categories include National Paralegal of the Year, National Paralegal Business of the Year, and Best Paralegal Newcomer / Young Practitioner of the Year. In an exciting update for 2025, new awards have been introduced to recognise achievements specific to regions and sectors, including Paralegal of the Year - Wales, Best Public Sector Paralegal, Best In-House Paralegal, and Best Legal Aid Paralegal.

Entries will be accepted from 1 April until 15 June, with an early bird discount for submissions made before 6 May. Finalists in each category will be announced on 11 July 2025, building anticipation for the awards ceremony, which is scheduled for Thursday 18 September at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham.

Rita Leat, former Chief Executive of the Institute of Paralegals and Patron of the awards, emphasised the importance of recognising the contributions of paralegals: "Paralegals play a vital role in the legal sector, providing essential support and expertise across a wide range of practice areas. It's important that we take the time to recognise and celebrate their invaluable contribution to the profession. The National Paralegal Awards have grown year on year, with competition becoming stronger as more talented professionals step forward to showcase their achievements.”

Craig Hamer, CEO of CILEX, added to the sentiment, stating, "Paralegals from across the UK are making a significant impact in legal services, working across a wide range of specialisms and sectors. The National Paralegal Awards provides a fantastic platform to recognise their dedication, professionalism, and the vital role they play in the legal industry. It's also an opportunity to celebrate the organisations that support paralegals in developing and thriving in their careers."

Notably, the awards welcome entries from all professionals in the paralegal sector, irrespective of their registration status with the Professional Paralegal Register or membership in any organisation. Self-nominations are encouraged, making the awards accessible to a wide range of paralegals eager to showcase their skills and achievements.

For further information and details on how to enter the awards, individuals can visit the NPA 2025 Event page on the CILEX website. The National Paralegal Awards promises to be a remarkable event, highlighting the talent and innovation within the legal profession.