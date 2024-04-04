Celebrating success: Butcher & Barlow elevates talent through key promotions

In a significant move showcasing their dedication to fostering talent from within, Butcher & Barlow, a renowned Legal 500 firm in the North West, has proudly announced the promotion of two of its esteemed team members, Tom Newman and Hollie Loughman.

Tom Newman, a valued member of the Corporate and Commercial team since his arrival in October 2022, has ascended to the Partnership, marking a significant milestone in his career journey. With a commendable focus on his field since qualification in 2015, Tom's expertise and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in his rise within the firm.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new chapter in his career, Tom shares, "Becoming a Partner is a big milestone for a Solicitor and has been a key aim of mine ever since I qualified. I’m delighted that it has happened at Butcher & Barlow, a firm where I feel so at home and part of such a great team."

Similarly, Hollie Loughman, whose dedication shines in the Family team, has been promoted to Associate. Accredited in Children's Law by the Law Society, Hollie's journey at Butcher & Barlow began in 2021 after completing her LPC in Manchester and training with a local authority. Her exceptional contributions and commitment to excellence have rightfully earned her this recognition.

Commenting on the supportive environment at Butcher & Barlow, Hollie remarks, "The collaborative environment within Butcher & Barlow is really refreshing and fosters unparalleled support. It allows us to tap into a wealth of collective expertise."

Jonathan Aldersley, Senior Partner at Butcher & Barlow, extends his congratulations to both Tom and Hollie, emphasising their dedication, expertise, and alignment with the firm's ethos. He expresses anticipation for their continued success in their elevated roles.

Butcher & Barlow, with 11 offices spread across the North West, remains steadfast in its commitment to recognising and nurturing talent. These promotions underscore the firm's dedication to excellence and its ongoing investment in the growth and success of its team members.