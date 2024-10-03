Celebrating 75 Years of women King’s Counsel

The Royal Courts of Justice hosted a landmark celebration with over 350 women King’s Counsel (KC) and judges, marking 75 years since Helena Normanton and Rose Heilbron became the first women to be awarded the KC title in 1949. Since then, over 640 women have achieved this prestigious recognition for excellence in advocacy in higher courts.

The event, organised by Mrs Justice McGowan, Mrs Justice Theis, and Mrs Justice Morgan, received support from several legal bodies, including the Inns of Court and various bar associations. It was a testament to the progress women have made in the legal profession.

Baroness Carr, Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales, addressed the gathering, acknowledging the strides women have made in the field but also highlighting the need for continued efforts toward equal representation at the highest levels of the profession. As part of the Judicial Diversity Forum, she works with key legal figures to foster an inclusive environment within the judiciary, emphasising the importance of nurturing talent and diversity in the pipeline of future judges.

The evening was a celebration of the inspiring achievements of women in law, serving as motivation for future generations of female lawyers.