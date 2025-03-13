Celebrating 200 years of the Law Society

The legal profession in the Southwest grosses over £1.5 billion annually, demonstrating the importance of the sector as a significant employer and an economic powerhouse. Described as the business hub of the region, the legal sector in Bristol alone turned over £552.2 million last year.

Public confidence in legal professionals in the South is strong with 64% of people saying that legal services are important to the British economy.

President Richard Atkinson said the Southwest continues to be a prominent region contributing greatly to the UK economy and legal profession. From commercial property to litigation law, Bristol solicitors excel in providing outstanding legal services. As we honour the past, we look to the future. Public trust in the legal profession underscores the values that the Law Society has been guided by for 200 years. While there are many challenges ahead, we consider it our duty as solicitors to do our part to improve fairness and access to justice for all. Our profession honours tradition yet it is open to innovative solutions that address the issues we face. We are steadfast in tackling inequality in our profession, the justice system and society by promoting diversity and equality.

As Bristol hosts this milestone event, the region reaffirms its commitment to legal excellence, economic growth and upholding justice for generations to come.