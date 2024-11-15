Ocorian appoints new client director

Ocorian, a global leader in private client and financial services, has announced the appointment of Pav Czarnecki as Client Director, Private Client, based in Guernsey. Czarnecki will report to Ken Wrigley, Ocorian’s Head of Private Client in Guernsey, and will play a key role in supporting high-net-worth families with bespoke solutions that unlock new value.

Czarnecki brings a wealth of experience in finance, operations, and family office support from his work with high-net-worth clients in Guernsey and the Middle East. His expertise spans regulatory compliance, investment strategy, and operational restructuring to enhance efficiency—a skill set that aligns well with Ocorian’s goals of optimizing financial infrastructure for clients.

Ken Wrigley welcomed the new addition enthusiastically, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Pav to our team. His deep understanding of private client needs and expertise in family office dynamics aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceptional service. Pav’s experience will be invaluable as our business continues to grow in Guernsey and internationally.”

Ocorian’s private client services are known for their multidisciplinary approach, including accounting, legal, and tax advisory expertise. The company’s global reach and strong reputation ensure that high-net-worth clients receive personalized, high-quality support tailored to complex financial needs.

Reflecting on his new role, Czarnecki said, “I am excited to join Ocorian at a time when demand for private client services is growing. Ocorian’s global reach and commitment to excellence create an ideal environment for delivering high-quality solutions to clients. I look forward to working with the expert team to support our clients in achieving their financial and operational goals.”

Ocorian’s growing team of professionals and its commitment to excellence in private client services reinforce its position as a top-tier trust company worldwide.