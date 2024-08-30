Catherine Smith KC appointed Advocate General

Catherine Smith KC has been appointed as the Advocate General for Scotland, a significant position within the UK government. His Majesty, The King, has expressed his approval of this appointment and has also signaled his intention to confer a life peerage on Smith, recognising her remarkable contributions to the legal field.

Smith's legal expertise is broad and distinguished, particularly in the areas of reparation and public law. She specialises in personal injury, clinical negligence, and judicial review cases, where she has built a formidable reputation. Her work in reparation cases sees her representing both pursuers and defenders, and she also handles complex product liability cases. Earlier in her career, she gained valuable experience in criminal trials and appeals, further solidifying her versatility as a legal professional.

In addition to her practice, Smith serves as a part-time Sheriff and is an active advocate member of the Scottish Civil Justice Council. Her experience in judicial review matters is extensive, as she has represented both petitioners and governments. Notably, she is currently instructed in the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry and frequently conducts Fatal Accident Inquiries.

Smith's advisory work is equally impressive, providing counsel to organisations such as the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission, the Medical and Dental Defence Union Scotland (MDDUS), the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority, the Ministry of Defence, and the Equality and Human Rights Commission. She stands out as one of only two Counsel in Scotland to have served as Counsel to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, and she held the position of Standing Junior Counsel to the Advocate General from 2012 to 2021.

Her commitment to justice extends beyond the courtroom. Smith is a founding member and former Deputy Chair of JUSTICE Scotland, an organisation dedicated to law reform and human rights. She is also the co-founder and Chair of the John Smith Centre at the University of Glasgow, which promotes public service and good governance. As a trustee of the John Smith Trust, Smith has traveled to Eastern Europe, including visits to Kyiv and Warsaw in October 2023, to support projects that strengthen the rule of law and human rights in the region.

Catherine Smith KC’s appointment as Advocate General for Scotland, combined with her upcoming life peerage, underscores her substantial impact on the legal profession and her continued dedication to public service and the rule of law.