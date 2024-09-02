Catherine Loadman joins Lund Bennett Law

Lund Bennett Family Law, a renowned firm with offices in Cheshire and Manchester City Centre, is proud to announce the addition of Catherine Loadman as a Senior Lawyer. With over 24 years of experience in family law, Catherine's appointment significantly bolsters the firm’s capabilities, particularly in handling intricate and high-value legal matters.

Catherine Loadman is well-versed in a wide array of family law issues, including High Net Worth Divorce, Domestic Abuse, Cohabitation Agreements, Civil Partnership Dissolution, and Children Act applications. Her extensive experience is particularly valuable in cases involving complex financial arrangements, such as business interests, overseas assets, significant pension holdings, and third-party claims. Catherine’s ability to navigate these challenging situations has earned her a strong reputation within the legal community.

Legal 500, a prestigious legal directory, has praised Catherine for her “professionalism and warmth,” qualities that are immediately evident when meeting her. Her analytical and insightful approach to legal challenges makes her an invaluable addition to the Lund Bennett team. Her expertise will further enhance the firm's ability to deliver top-tier legal services, especially in cases that require a deep understanding of both legal and financial complexities.

Kirsten Bennett, Managing Partner at Lund Bennett Family Law, expressed her excitement about Catherine joining the firm. “We are thrilled to welcome Catherine to our team. Her depth of experience and commitment to her clients align perfectly with our firm’s values. We are confident that she will be an incredible asset to our clients, especially in cases that require sophisticated legal strategies and a personal touch.”

Catherine Loadman will be based in Lund Bennett’s Altrincham office, where she is already available to assist clients with their family law needs. Her addition is expected to strengthen the firm's position as a leader in family law, providing clients with exceptional legal representation in even the most complex cases.